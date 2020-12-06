Latest COVID-19 spike in SC is worse than summer increase

A page hands out committee assignments in the South Carolina House on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. There were no real surprises in the committee assignments. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now greater than the levels the state saw when it became one of the nation’s hotspots this summer.

More than 2,450 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina in each of the past three days.

That’s more than any single day during the July peak of the virus.

Saturday’s 2,715 new infections were the most reported on one day since the pandemic started in March.

South Carolina reported 2,538 new cases Sunday and 2,470 on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now above 2,000 for the first time.

