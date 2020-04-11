Latest NC numbers show 4,312 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 80 deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina has released its daily update on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 4,312 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Courtesy: NCDHHS

NCDHHS also reports 80 total deaths in North Carolina in people with confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 362 people in NC who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

NCDHHS also reports that 60,393 tests have been completed.

As for local counties, Robeson County has so far reported seven cases and Scotland County has reported nine cases. Neither of those two counties have reported a death tied to the virus.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines