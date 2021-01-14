Limited COVID vaccine backs up scheduling process for area hospitals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Hospitals in the Grand Strand say phone lines continue to be flooded with requests for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The issue is there is not enough doses to meet demand.

In a statement the South Carolina Hospital Association told News13:

“The state’s hospital community understands that so many South Carolinians have spent much of the last year hoping and praying for an end to this pandemic, and these vaccines put us closer to that goal. South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems are doing everything they can to manage record patient surge while also rolling out the largest vaccination effort in modern history.

Hospitals have experienced significantly higher call and email volumes as they work 24-7 to get this vaccine to healthcare workers, seniors 70 and older, and others include in Phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan. As hospitals continue to work with DHEC and the provider community to improve the process for scheduling and administering these historic vaccines, availability will be limited by the state’s supply and weekly allocation. We appreciate the continued patience of the people of South Carolina.”

Conway Medical Center was the only facility open on Wednesday to take requests from patients 70 years and older.

“Between calls and e-mails and all that sort of thing it truly was overwhelming,” said CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd.

Like many other hospitals, CMC is waiting for more doses.

“The vaccine doses that we currently have on hand are spoken for, but we are contacting everyone who reached out yesterday and as we receive more doses from DHEC we will be opening up more appointments,” said Floyd.

Tidelands Health is also taking requests for vaccinations, but are not delivering them until more doses are provided from the state.

“We are seeing a tremendous response from individuals ages 70 and older eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Through the online form on our website, tidelandshealth.org, and 1-866-TIDELANDS, we have already received more than 27,000 requests to receive the vaccine since Wednesday morning, when sign-ups began. Our team has begun contacting those who submitted vaccine requests, and we are scheduling about 2,000 vaccine appointments for next week – as that is the amount of vaccine we have in hand and available,” said Tidelands Health spokesperson Dawn Bryant.

McLeod Health has not opened up a scheduling portal yet, but officials say plans are in the making.

“If we’re not sure when we’re getting the dose, setting appointments doesn’t really do anything just yet,” said Vice President of Care Coordination Lesli McGee.

McLeod Health and Conway Medical Center officials are asking patients not to call hospitals or physician offices, as emergency calls are unable to get through.

Officials are asking patients to stay informed through local media outlets, like News13, for when vaccination scheduling will reopen.