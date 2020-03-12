LIST: Cancellations, changes due to coronavirus concerns

Local school districts

Horry County Schools: The district said it is running on “pandemic operations,” the same as it does for the flu: Upping cleaning procedures for frequently touched surfaces, school bus seats, etc. Getting rid of the shareables in the classrooms. Reminding students of respiratory etiquette. Should the virus close a school, teachers would prepare home lessons for the class.

Florence Schools: E-learning protocols in place should they be needed.

Georgetown County Schools: E-learning protocols in place should they be needed.

Colleges and universities

Coastal Carolina University: Will extend spring break for students through March 20. Classes will resume on March 23. Campus operations, including residence halls and dining services, are open. All faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedule.

Clemson University: Students should be prepared for the possibility of online lessons following spring break, which runs from March 16 to March 20.

University of South Carolina: Extending spring break one week. Classes and all campus events are canceled for March 16. Students, staff and faculty traveling to countries with a CDC Warning Level 3 will be asked to self-quarantine for 14.

College of Charleston: Will conduct a test run on online classes amid the coronavirus threat.

Duke University: All on-campus classes are suspended until further notice. The school “will transition to remote instruction.”

Horry Georgetown Tech: No schedule changes at this point. Website

Francis Marion University: As of March 9 message, “On campus, all student study abroad trips have been canceled for late spring and the summer.”

Coker University: As of March 10 message, “At this time, all campus activities, classes, events, and athletic contests are continuing as scheduled with the exception of study abroad trips originally planned for May to Greece and Italy, which have been canceled.” Website.

University of North Carolina at Pembroke: Made an announcement March 11 that spring break would be extended one week until March 22 after the UNC System “issued guidance for all campuses regarding operational status.” The university says on their website “during this week, faculty and staff will be working to prepare for alternative course delivery methods, where necessary. This UNC System policy may also impact many events in the weeks to come, and we ask you to allow us time to review and determine how to proceed with each. We know you may have many questions, and we are working to provide more specific instructions as it relates to UNCP’s campus operations as soon as possible.”

Other cancellations and changes

Special Olympics South Carolina: Canceling several state-wide events and suspending other events due to coronavirus concerns.

CCMF: owner says coronavirus is being closely monitored, the festival to continue as scheduled.

Savannah St. Patrick’s Day: Parade and festivities have been postponed.

NCAA Tournament: will be held without fans.

Tax deadline: Trump administration is considering pushing back the deadline for some taxpayers.

NBA season: season suspended until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Travel to U.S. from Europe: President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak.

Health care facilities

MUSC: offering free telehealth coronavirus screening

McLeod Health: Offering free screening tests for coronavirus through its telehealth service. No appointment is needed. Use code: COVID19.

Grand Strand Medical Center: housekeeping staff are working in overdrive to keep the coronavirus out, which they say can live on a surface for up to nine days. Read more here.

American Red Cross: Blood donations from healthy people are needed amid coronavirus threat, especially Type O.