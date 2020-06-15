LIST: Grand Strand restaurants that have temporarily closed or offer curbside only

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Strand, some local restaurants close or go curbside for safety.
Here is a current list of the restaurants that have closed temporarily or closed for dining in:
- Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach will be closed for dine-in services due to safety concerns.
- Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.
- Oscar’s Food & Spirits in North Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.
- Flamingo Grill in Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.
- Rockefellers Raw Bar in North Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to safety concerns and to test their employees.
- Island Bar and Grill Surfside will be closed temporarily due to one employee testing positive.
- Molly Darcy’s in North Myrtle Beach will be closed temporarily due to two employees testing positive.
Count on News13 to update the above list if more restaurants close due to COVID-19 safety concerns.