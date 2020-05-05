List of local nursing homes, extended-care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Below is a list of local nursing homes and extended-care facilities in the News13 viewing area, according to DHEC data.
DHEC updates the numbers every Tuesday and Friday. Cases include both residents and staff.
This list will be updated as DHEC updates their data.
As of May 4 at 10:00 a.m.:
- Bethea Baptist Health Care Center – Darlington: 1
- Brightwater Skilled Nursing Center – Myrtle Beach: 1
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence – Florence: 71 (3 deaths)
- Carriage House Senior Living of Florence – Florence: 1 (1 death)
- Commander Nursing Center – Florence 4
- Dundee Manor – Bennettsville: 1
- Gene’s Residential Center Facility 2 – Florence: 1
- Loris Rehab and Nursing Center – Loris: 1 (1 death)
- Morrell Nursing Center – Hartsville: 1
- Myrtle Beach Manor – Myrtle Beach: 1
- Prince George Healthcare Center – Georgetown: 1
- Southland Health Care Center – Florence: 1