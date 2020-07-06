LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

(WBTW) — If you are having trouble locating a testing site near you, News13 is compiling a list of places where you can be tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Testing sites will be listed by the county. Some locations may have pre-screening criteria so be sure to check the location’s website to make sure you qualify. Not all of these locations are providing free testing.
HORRY COUNTY
- McLeod Health – Loris. 3655 Mitchell St, Loris, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- McLeod Health – Seacoast. 4000 Highway 9 E, Little River, SC. All week 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- McLeod Health – Carolina Forest. 101 McLeod Health Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC All week 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- Medical University of South Carolina & Tidelands Heath Family Practice at Holmestown Road. 4320 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC. By appointment only. Curbside testing
- Medical University of South Carolina & Tidelands Heath Family Practice at Myrtle Beach. 4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC. By appointment only. Curbside testing
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Genesis Healthcare Florence. 1523 Heritage Ln, Florence, SC. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- Genesis Health Care, Inc – Olanta Family Care. 211 S Jones Rd, Olanta, SC. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- HopeHealth – Lake City. 241 Kelley St, Lake City, SC. Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- HopeHealth – Medical Plaza. 360 N Irby St, Florence, SC. Monday – Friday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. By appointment only. Drive-thru testing
- HopeHealth – Timmonsville. 210 E Market St, Timmonsville, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- McLeod Regional Medical Center. 555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC. All week 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. By appointment only. Drive-thru testing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Medical University of South Carolina & Tidelands Heath Family Medicine at Georgetown. 1075 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC. By appointment only. Curbside testing
- Medical University of South Carolina & Tidelands Heath Family Practice at Pawleys Island. 9699 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC. By appointment only. Curbside testing
- St. James Health & Wellness – Andrews Annex COVID-19 Testing Site. 411 East Main St, Andrews, SC. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointment preferred but not required. Sliding payment scale for testing. Drive-thru testing
- St. James Health & Wellness – Georgetown Drive-Thru. 422 North Fraser St, Georgetown, SC. Monday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointment preferred but not required. Sliding payment scale for testing. Drive-thru testing
- St. James Health & Wellness – North Santee-Sampit Drive-Thru. 2482 Powell Rd, Georgetown, SC. Wednesday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointment preferred but not required. Sliding payment scale for testing. Drive-thru testing
- Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital. 606 Black River Rd, Georgetown, SC. Open 24 hours. No outpatient testing available.
- Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital. 4070 Hwy 17 Bypass S, Murrells Inlet, SC. Open 24 hours. No outpatient testing available
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- CareSouth Carolina – Hartsville. 1268 S Fourth St, Hartsville, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- CareSouth Carolina – Rosa Lee Gerald Center. 737 S Main St, Society Hill, SC. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. 1304 W Bobo Newsom Hwy, Hartsville, SC. Open 24 hours. By appointment only
- Genesis Health Care, Inc – Lamar Family Care. 301 W Main St, Lamar, SC. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- Genesis Health Care, Inc – Pee Dee Health Care. 201 Cashua St, Darlington, SC. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
DILLON COUNTY
- CareSouth Carolina – Dillon. 207 E Monroe St, Dillon, SC. Monday 8:30 a.m. Tuesday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- CareSouth Carolina – Lake View. 103 N Kemper St, Lake View, SC. Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- CareSouth Carolina – Latta. 122 Latimer St, Latta, SC. Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- McLeod Health – Dillon. 301 E Jackson St, Dillon, SC. All week 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. Drive-thru testing
MARLBORO COUNTY
- CareSouth Carolina – Bennettsville. 999 Cheraw St, Bennettsville, SC. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing
- CareSouth Carolina – McColl Health and Wellness. 3080 Hwy 15-401 E, McColl, SC. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
- CareSouth Carolina – Cheraw. 715 S Doctors Dr, Cheraw, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- CareSouth Carolina – Chesterfield. 500 W Blvd, Chesterfield, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
- McLeod Health – Cheraw. 711 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC. All week 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. By appointment only. Drive-thru testing
- Sandhills Medical Foundation – Jefferson. 409 E Church St, Jefferson, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed for lunch 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Call for details. (843) 658-3005. On-site testing
- Sandhills Medical Foundation – McBee Medical Office. 645 S 7th St, McBee, SC. Tuesday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call to register for an appointment and screening. 1-877-529-4339. Drive-thru testing
- Sandhills Medical Foundation – Pageland Chamber of Commerce. 128 N Pearl St, Pageland, SC. Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call to register for an appointment and screening. 1-877-529-4339. Drive-thru testing
- Sandhills Medical Foundation – Ruby. 290 Market St, Ruby, SC. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed for lunch 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Call for details. (843) 634-6044. On-site testing
Most CVS pharmacies in the area do drive-thru testing as well. Locations can be found here.
Mobile testing sites are fluid and may change daily. Check DHEC’s site for more information on mobile testing sites.