LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) — If you are having trouble locating a testing site near you, News13 is compiling a list of places where you can be tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Testing sites will be listed by the county. Some locations may have pre-screening criteria so be sure to check the location’s website to make sure you qualify. Not all of these locations are providing free testing.

HORRY COUNTY

FLORENCE COUNTY

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

DARLINGTON COUNTY

DILLON COUNTY

  • CareSouth Carolina – Dillon. 207 E Monroe St, Dillon, SC. Monday 8:30 a.m. Tuesday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
  • CareSouth Carolina – Lake View. 103 N Kemper St, Lake View, SC. Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
  • CareSouth Carolina – Latta. 122 Latimer St, Latta, SC. Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. By appointment only. On-site testing
  • McLeod Health – Dillon. 301 E Jackson St, Dillon, SC. All week 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only. Drive-thru testing

MARLBORO COUNTY

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Most CVS pharmacies in the area do drive-thru testing as well. Locations can be found here.

Mobile testing sites are fluid and may change daily. Check DHEC’s site for more information on mobile testing sites.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story