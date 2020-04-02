LISTEN LIVE: Myrtle Beach City Council to hold special meeting Thursday for update on virus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday for an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

A live stream of the meeting will be on Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page as well as on Spectrum channel 1303 and HTC channel 9.

City council is expected to discuss an update on Myrtle Beach International Airport, review the steps being taken by the city and discuss a proposal for additional steps “to protect our residents health and welfare.”

City Council says the following resolutions will be discussed during the special-called meeting:

“Resolution R2020-23 to Direct the City Manager to Implement the Attached Emergency Health and Safety Order to Provide Financial Relief to City Businesses Suffering from the Economic Impact of the Coronavirus Health Event (Local Accommodations Taxes and Hospitality Fees)

Resolution R2020-24 to Direct the City Manager to Implement the Attached Emergency Health and Safety Order to Provide Financial Relief to City Businesses Suffering from the Economic Impact of the Coronavirus Health Event (Business License Fees)

Resolution R2020-23 to Direct the City Manager to Implement the Attached Emergency Health and Safety Order to Provide Financial Relief to City Businesses Suffering from the Economic Impact of the Coronavirus Health Event (Recreation Center Memberships and Utility Fees)”

City council is also set to discuss “Tourism Recovery Plan Visioning and Process,” “Motion 2020-052 to endorse the proposed City Beautification Program,” and an update on public resources avaiable to businesses and residents, including loans from the Small Business Administration, the federal stimulus package and federal/state tax deadline deferments.

