Little Caesars donating 1 million pizzas to first responders

DETROIT (CNN) — Little Caesars is donating one million pizzas to first responders in the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The pizza chain says pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments. The give-back kicks off Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center in the company’s hometown.

Little Caesars says these donations could serve up to four million meals.

Starting next Monday, customers can also get in on the action. When they use the Little Caesars app or order online, they have the option to “Pie it Forward” and donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or first responders.

