Local animal hospital runs curbside services amid COVID-19 outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, River Oaks Animal Hospital in Myrtle Beach closed their lobby to the public.

Practice owner and veterinarian, Dr. Heather Duncan, says they are taking appointments by curbside visits only.

“As of [Thursday] we went to strictly curbside care. Meaning our lobby is closed to anyone other than employees,” said Duncan.

All in effort to flatten the curve and prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

“We do have some employees who have high risk spouses. They have babies at home. A lot of our cliental are of the older population. So we decided to go ahead and go completely curbside service so that we could protect everybody,” said Duncan.

Duncan says online providers such as Amazon and Chewy have pet items on back stock. She suggests owners prepare ahead of time, should a quarantine be set.

“Treat your pets as you would if it was during a hurricane. You’re going to want to get supplies prepared for them for at least two weeks. That’s going to include food, medication. If you’re running low on medication, go ahead and call your veterinarian to get some refills,” said Duncan.

Duncan says if a pet owner is worried about exposure to COVID-19, elective surgeries and appointments for your pet are okay to postpone. She adds that pet owners should always consult their veterinarian before making decisions.

If a pet needs a visit to the hospital, Duncan asks that the animal be dropped off by someone healthy; and to tell staff if there is someone sick in the home before the visit.