Local car dealer helps Horry County Meals on Wheels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Addy’s Harbor Dodge, Ram and Fiat will join forces with Horry County Meals on Wheels to help provide meals for those in need.

Staring Thursday, March 19, Addy’s will donate $5.00 per oil change to Horry County Meals on Wheels.

Addy’s will also pick up and drop off your vehicle to keep you from traveling and to avoid crowds. According to a news release, “Our pick up team will cover the seats, steering wheel and will be wearing gloves at all times. Their vehicle will be returned and will be wiped down. Now is the time for us to come through for those that are in need.”

For more information call 843-945-3080.