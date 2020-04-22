Local colleges work to help graduating seniors find jobs

(WBTW) — Local colleges are working to help graduating seniors find jobs and career guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean of Student Success at Coker University, Whitney Watts Bedard, told News13 they are working to support graduating seniors by doing the following:

The Student Success Center holds virtual office hours twice a day for students via Google Meets to talk with a Student Success Coach. One-on-one appointments can be set up by contacting the Student Success Center at student.success@coker.edu.

The Student Success Center offers a weekly “Connect to Your Career” program for students via Google Meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m.

The university partnered with Handshake for an online career portal. All Coker students have free access to the portal to search for job or internship openings. Handshake has provided resources for students on companies currently hiring on Handshake and how to get hired remotely.

The university is working on a new partnership to provide discounts for students who want to go to Graduate school.

Students with questions can reach out to the Student Success Center at student.success@coker.edu.

Francis Marion University said students can talk with counselors in the Career Development Center by phone, email, and teleconference. The university also joined Handshake in 2019, which is an online tool to help employers and new graduates connect.

“Obviously, the economic downturn related to the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly dampened hiring and our market and beyond,” Vice President of University Communications, Tucker Mitchell said. “Dr. Kunka, Dr. Miller and company are doing all they can to support our graduating seniors as they complete their education.”

News13 also reached out to Coastal Carolina University to see how they’re helping graduating seniors and are waiting to hear back.

LATEST HEADLINES: