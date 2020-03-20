Local group works to make sure healthcare workers, first responders can shop amid coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, one local group is helping those on the frontline like first responders and healthcare workers.

The Horry County Citizen’s Crisis response started as a Facebook group once COVID-19 concerns made it to our area. The group gained 15,000 members in one week, and quickly became a registered 501c-3 non profit.

They’re working to fill in the gaps to help people in need impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Where can we fill it with volunteers like minded people, former public safety, we have a lot of professionals in our work working to fill those holes,” said Chad Canton.

Stores changing their hours due to coronavirus may make it difficult for some health care workers and first responders to get what they need.

We spoke to one healthcare worker who didn’t want to be identified for some insight. She said, “You can not get in in the morning because they’re closed and by the time you get out in the afternoon there’s nothing you can buy in there in respect to those essential items.”

Since stores changed their hours to sanitize and re-stock, the group got two Walmart locations to allow first responders and healthcare workers to shop on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. and will need to show an employee I.D.

“This looks like its going to be here for a while and we’re going to have a lot of work with i,t and hopefully as a community we come together behind those first responders and hospital workers and lift them up,” said Caton.

Carolyn Taft the manager at Infinity hair salon is helping too. She has cleaning supplies for anyone in the medical field who needs them.

“They have to clean themselves, they have to clean their house, get rest and go back out there to show up for us so this is how I can show up for them,” said Taft.

Community members say when it comes to a crisis, Horry County comes together

“There’s no 9-1-2 there’s only 9-1-1 and if we don’t take care of them who is going to take care of us?” said Caton.

Local departments like Midway Fire and Myrtle Beach Fire Department say that while they appreciate generosity from the community, they ask people to not bring anything to the stations as they’re trying to limit contact with the community.

The two Walmart locations offering shopping to first responders and healthcare workers are:

151 Myrtle Ridge Dr, Conway, SC 29526

10820 Kings Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572