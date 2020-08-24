Local hospitals give updates on COVID-19 patients, occupancy

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health ICUs are at 104% capacity, the hospital told News13 Monday.

According to Dawn Bryant with Tidelands Health, 28 inpatients are COVID-19-positive, including 15 in ICU. “When the ICU is above 100 percent capacity, it means there are patients receiving care in the emergency department until a bed in the ICU becomes available,” said Dawn Bryant with Tidelands Health.

Other local hospitals and their capacities:



– Conway Medical Center has 16 COVID-19 patients, with nine in the ICU.

– Grand Strand Medical has 14 COVID-19 patients, with four in the ICU.

News13 also reached out to MUSC health and McLeod Health in Florence. We do not have those numbers yet. MUSC updates a report on Tuesdays.

DHEC reports a 75.35% capacity rate statewide, with a 78.8 percent for Horry County and a 95 percent occupancy for Georgetown County. See the county-by-county report here.