Local medical professionals urge caution despite decrease in COVID-19 cases

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down and restrictions have been lifted, local nurses are calling for people to do their part in keeping the spread of the virus low.

“I think the nightmare is behind us,” said Nathan Mattox, the clinical director of ICU at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital. Mattox recalls painful memories during his now one year fight against COVID-19.

“I remember the first patient that passed away. You don’t forget these people,” Mattox said.

Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 deaths and thousands of positive cases later, Mattox is calling for the community be precautious.

“I’ve lost track of how many night shifts I’ve worked in a row,” Mattox said.

SCDHEC reports about 60 COVID patients in Horry County hospitals. Tidelands Health reports have 17 COVID-19 positive patients. Grand Strand Medical Center reporting 29 COVID-19 patients and Conway Medical Center with nine.

“We’re grateful to see the numbers come down and we’re grateful our supply of vaccine is there,” Mattox explained.

With only about 13% of the state fully vaccinated the journey isn’t over.

“You know, maintain our social distancing, washing our hands, wearing our masks, getting the shot. I can’t recommend that strongly enough,” Mattox told News13.

Since the demand to treat COVID-19 patients has decreased significantly, elective procedures that were once put on hold have now resumed at Tidelands Health. Hospital workers at Tidelands tell News13 they can finally catch a much needed physical and mental break.