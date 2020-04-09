Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Carolinas to stay open as others across nation close

(WBTW) – The 18 locations of Logan’s Roadhouse in the Carolinas will stay open as other locations across the nation close during the coronavirus outbreak, CBS affiliate WBTV reports.

Chuck McWhorter is the president and owner of CMAC, Inc. and the franchisee owner of the 18 locations across the Carolinas and in Augusta, Georgia. He tells the station “we’re trying our best to keep the doors open” and “Our stores do extremely well.”

According to WBTV, who sources the Wall Street Journal, CraftWorks Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of 261 Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants across the country as well as many Old Chicago restaurants. The company has closed all 261 of its locations and fired nearly all of the company’s 18,000 furloughed workers. The company has also terminated health insurance and other employee benefits.

Restaurant Business Online reports Craftworks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

