Lowe’s distributes $80 million in bonuses to employees

Employees at Lowe’s are getting another round of bonuses.

Lowe’s reported that they are giving out $80 million in bonuses to their front-line workers.

Next month, all full-time hourly U.S. associates will get a one time payment of $300.

Part-time and seasonal workers will receive $150.

This is the seventh bonus Lowe’s has offered workers since the pandemic started.

