City Attorney: Lumberton Police Department employee tested positive for COVID-19

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton Police Department employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Attorney Holt Moore.
One employee tested positive “at some point in the past,” Moore said. Due to privacy concerns, no other information could be given.
Moore said all other employees that were quarantined have been cleared and have since returned to work.
