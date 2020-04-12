Man arrested after coughing on hospital staff, claiming he tested positive for COVID-19, Conn. police say

Breaking News Alert
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A patient at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury was arrested Saturday for deliberately coughed on hospital staff after telling them he tested positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus, according to police

Saturday at 9:20 p.m. the Waterbury Police Department was called to St. Mary’s Hospital to investigate a public disturbance.

Police report, a patient was not following rules and instructions from nurses and hospital staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to police, Robert Gordon, 30, at one point began to argue with hospital staff, took off his disposable face mask, and began to cough deliberately upon/toward hospital staff.

Gordon reportedly told hospital staff he had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

Gordon was arrested and charged with breach of peace. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

