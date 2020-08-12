Marlboro County High School cheerleader tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County High School cheerleader has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Although all social distancing precautions were in place, we have notified the parents of all students involved with our cheerleading squads,” the district said.

All areas where cheerleaders may have been have been disinfected and all practices have been cancelled until further notice, the district said.

The district asks everyone to continue following the guidelines of social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask.

