MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County High School cheerleader has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a statement Tuesday night.
“Although all social distancing precautions were in place, we have notified the parents of all students involved with our cheerleading squads,” the district said.
All areas where cheerleaders may have been have been disinfected and all practices have been cancelled until further notice, the district said.
The district asks everyone to continue following the guidelines of social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Marlboro County High School cheerleader tests positive for COVID-19
- Horry County teacher vacancy doubles, more than 1000 open teacher positions in SC
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
- Better storm chance late in the week
- Horry County police build fumigation tent to lift prints from stolen industrial cleaners