Marlboro County School District quarantines more than 50 students, staff due to COVID-19

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 50 students and staff in the Marlboro County School District are in quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 32 students and 23 staff members are quarantined, according to the district. Five students and five staff members have tested positive.

The data was presented Monday night during a school board meeting.

The district said it will not be offering COVID-19 testing at schools due to students needing to show symptoms in order for the test to be used.

The district said students with symptoms need to stay home and should go to one of the other testing sites in the county.