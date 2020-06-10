Mayor of Conway, husband test positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and her husband have both tested positive for COVID-19, she announced.

Both Blain-Bellamy and her husband were tested Saturday after she began feeling ill Wednesday. Both of their tests came back positive.

Here is Blain-Bellamy’s statement:

“Last week, beginning about mid-day Wednesday, my tastebuds went awry, I couldn’t tolerate much noise, and I began to feel odd. By Thursday morning, I felt as if I’d been hit by a truck, had a low-grade fever, and stayed in bed all day. Slowly, over the next few days, my health seemed to have improved.

“As a matter of course, my husband, Bobby, and I were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. Results received today indicate that we both do have the virus.

“Bobby was hospitalized last night for Diabetic Ketoacidosis. His Coronavirus results were told to us this morning, so he’s been moved to be with the isolated population. I just received my results minutes ago. In as much as I was challenged with feeling horrible last week, I feel fine now. A nurse said that everyone’s experience is different from the person before.

“If we spent time together last week just before my symptoms appeared, I simply want to make you aware that you have been exposed. Please respond responsibly. I pray I have not placed you in harm’s way. God be with you.”