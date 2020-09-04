McColl Elementary Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A McColl Elementary Middle School employee tested positive for COVID-19, the school said Friday.

In a letter sent to families, Principal Joy B. Rankin said the school has “temporarily closed off all areas of the building the the individual used in the past several days” for cleaning and disinfecting.

A post on the school’s Facebook page says the staff member was not in the building around students this week and those who may have been in contact with the employee have been notified. The post says no students were exposed to the employee.

The letter says students and staff who require testing for COVID-19 will have to have a negative PCR test (mouth or nose swab), similar test, or complete isolation criteria before they can return to school.

