McLeod Health modifies visitation for Florence, Cheraw hospitals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health is modifying its visitation restrictions at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence and McLeod Health Cheraw starting June 4.

These changes will include:

Emergency department patients, inpatients and individuals undergoing outpatient procedures to have one designated visitor over the age of 18 for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.

Children under 18 cannot visit at this time.

All visitors are required to wear a face mask and visitor-issued ID at all times.

Any visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be asked not to visit patients.

McLeod’s no visitation policy is still in effect for COVID-19 positive patients.

McLeod Cancer Center patients may have one visitor accompany them to the hospital, but will not be allowed to enter the building.

In the McLeod Children’s Hospital, pediatric patients may have 2 designated visitors consisting of parents, legal guardians or caregivers.

McLeod Health Cheraw is still restricting visitation in the hospital, however patients undergoing elective surgery will be allowed one visitor to accompany them.

McLeod Darlington will retain its no visitor standards.

An exception to the visitation restrictions remains in place for end-of-life patients. In these cases, the attending physician or nursing supervisor can permit additional visitors to see the patient.