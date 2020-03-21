McMaster: Shelter in place order for SC ‘not under consideration’ at this time

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A shelter in place order for South Carolina residents is not being considered at this point, according to Governor Henry McMaster.
McMaster tweeted Saturday, “At this time, ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place is not under consideration. If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now.”
At this time, ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place is not under consideration. If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now. https://t.co/BV2Ti06sr4— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 21, 2020
Four states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The orders affect more than 70 million people.
See a breakdown of the mandates in those states here.
