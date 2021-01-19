Gov. McMaster visits Conway Medical Center, urges hospitals to ‘speed up’ their vaccine distribution

HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster toured Conway Medical Center’s remote vaccine distribution center on Tuesday.

McMaster held a short presser after his tour of the facility. He addressed South Carolina’s slow vaccination rollout, calling on hospitals to ‘speed up’ their vaccine distribution.

“We need to be giving out more shots,” McMaster said, claiming that hospitals are not asking for all of their allocated supplies.

McMaster said that hospitals are not even using the supplies that they ask for before more shipments arrive. He also just issued an executive order for all those capable of administering vaccinations to help with the distributions, this includes retired medical professionals and medical students.

McMaster said that he will use an executive order to postpone non essential elective surgeries to allow for more health care workers to be involved in the vaccination process if necessary.

“We need to move as quickly as we can with the assets we have in place,” McMaster said, stating that the National Guard has been deployed to run mobile testing sites and administer shots around the state.

McMaster also urged the older population to get their first dose as soon as possible.

The governor expects that more manufactures to come online for vaccine production in March, hoping that once pharmacies and urgent care centers are able to distribute the vaccine that they can move quickly through the different phases.

McMaster also praised President Donald Trump’s administration for the quick production of the vaccine.

