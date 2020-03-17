Mnuchin: Trump wants checks sent to public in virus response

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He said Tuesday that “The president has instructed me we have to do this now.” He didn’t give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it.

The announcement came as the White House asked Congress to approve a massive economic rescue package for businesses and taxpayers.

