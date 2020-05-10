Mobile testing sites continue in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is continuing its efforts to ramp up testing in the Palmetto State.

The state health department has been working to bring mobile testing clinics to rural and underserved communities so residents there can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

These screening and specimen collection sites are free for residents. Here is a schedule of some upcoming testing events, as provided by DHEC. The state health department says additional sites will continue to be added.

Source: SCDHEC

Mobile testing clinics were previously held in Darlington, Richland and Greenville counties.