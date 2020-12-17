More Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day of firsts for more area hospitals as they deliver Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to frontline health care workers.

South Carolina received 42,900 vaccines Wednesday and more local health care frontline workers received their first dose.

Doctors tell News13 it’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel. For Matt Cuba, getting the vaccine brought a sigh of relief. He is just one of many frontline workers at Grand Strand Medical Center receiving their first dose.

“I feel great,” said Cuba, a radiation technologist. “I’m excited. Especially working at a hospital you see how bad it can get and how many people it’s affecting. This is a good option. There hasn’t been good options yet this year.”

Grand Strand Medical Center said it’s been a team effort to get vaccines in hand and are now forging ahead.

“The next step is to start to vaccinate the public, particularly those 65 and older with other conditions that put them at a higher risk, but to get there we’ve got to get through the health care population first so there’s a sense of urgency on our side,” Grand Strand Medical Center Chief Medical Officer George Helmrich said.

In the Pee Dee, MUSC Florence began giving out vaccines to its employees Wednesday.

“It was great,” said Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer at MUSC Florence and Marion.

Zebian said getting the vaccine was an easy choice.

“I’ve seen what COVID has done to my ICU patients, I’ve seen what COVID has done to families of my patients who have an empty seat at their dinner table.”

For those who are skeptical, Zebian wants to start a conversation.

“I want people to walk up to me and ask me if I’m taking the vaccine, and if they have concerns and questions let’s talk about it,” he said.

Tidelands Health’s initial allotment of the vaccine is more than 1,000 doses. Those who care for patients everyday received their first batch.

“I’m leading by example I guess, and I will continue to say this is the way to overcome the pandemic,” Tidelands Health Cardiologist Dr. Victor Diez-Gonzalez said.

Doctors said more than 70% of a community needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Dr. Harmon said if that happens, “midsummer 2021 might be able to have more meetings, more gatherings, opening up our businesses and schools without as many restrictions, but until then we’re going to have to wear the mask even after we’ve been immunized.”

Doctors tell News13 they are hearing from the CDC it could be late winter or early spring before the vaccine is available to the general public.

The state is expecting to receive 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines by the end of the year. All area hospitals tell News13 they’re hoping for regular shipments as the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Those who received a shot Wednesday will have to get another one in three weeks.

Health care workers at local hospitals are not required to get a vaccine, but are strongly encouraged.