(The Hill) — More Americans in a new Gallup poll say they think the COVID-19 pandemic is over, though fewer than half of those surveyed said their lives are back to normal.

The survey, published on Wednesday, found that 64% of respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, while 36% think otherwise.

In February, 49% of respondents said that they believed the once-global pandemic was over.

Along political party lines, 84% of Republican respondents in the new poll said they think the pandemic is over, as did 65% of independents and 51% of Democrats.

When asked if their lives will ever get completely back to the “normal” that existed before the pandemic, 43% of all respondents said that their normal lives have resumed, while 41% said they do not expect their lives to ever go back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Fifteen percent said their lives are not yet back to pre-pandemic normalcy but eventually will be, the poll said.

Broken down by party affiliation, a majority of Republican respondents – 56% – said their lives are completely back to normal after the pandemic, compared to 40% of independents and 39% of Democrats.

The poll comes two months after President Biden signed into law ​​a GOP-led resolution to end a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gallup poll was conducted from May 30 to June 6 with a total of 4,556 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.