More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The 2,070 new cases brings the total to 421,876. Fourty-five new deaths were also announced, including two each in Horry and Darlington Counties and one in Marion County.

The percent positive was 8.9%.

The numbers are current as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

