More than 75 coronavirus cases reported at NC nursing home

SALISBURY, NC (WSOC/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – Rowan County in North Carolina is now reporting 189 positive cases of coronavirus– and now a nursing home in that area is dealing with an outbreak.

CNN affiliate WSOC reports The Citadel nursing home in Salisbury has seen at least 75 cases.

“Are you afraid,” a reporter with the station asked the daughter of one of the home’s residents.

“I’m very afraid and I’m very sad,” she said.

She’s worried and you can understand why.

The station told her that the nursing home caring for her father has had dozens of residents and staff test positive for the coronavirus.

“My father had told me…that there was whole hall in their facility that was closed off. And he did mention that there were several patients that he hasn’t seen any more,” she said.

The wave of new cases here hit after the Rowan County Health Department oversaw wholesale testing of residents here.

Nina Oliver, Rowan County Health Director, says “it’s difficult once you have one or two cases to really stop those types of breakouts.”

Oliver told the station her office has communicated with staff at nursing home every day, and sometimes several times a day, suggesting ways to keep the virus from spreading.

“They have followed all the guidelines that we asked them to follow, all the recommendations,” Oliver also said.

But, some are wondering if the safety measures came too late.

A staffer at nursing home told the station that just two weeks ago, they were told not to wear masks.

“I do think the facility should’ve taken measures early on, they weren’t even wearing masks until a week ago,” the daughter said.

Now, on the outside and unable to help, a daughter is worried.

“Is he strong enough to survive COVID-19,” the reporter asked.

“No, absolutely not. His body is very weak and his lungs are compromised by the emphysema, so there’s no doubt in my mind that he would not survive COVID-19,” the patient’s daughter said.