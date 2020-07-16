‘Motivated to work harder’: CCU soccer player recovers from COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – It’s been more than a month since Rylee Atteberry’s COVID diagnosis and she’s still working on her recovery.

“There are days where it’s a little bit more discouraging than anything. I mean you sit there and you’re just like, I’m not as fit as I want to be or I can’t breathe right now,” said Atteberry.

Atteberry is a 21-year-old senior at Coastal Carolina University and is a goal keeper on the women’s soccer team.

On the morning of June 9th Atteberry says she woke up with a sore throat and in the evening it became hard to swallow.

Her sore throat turned into a cough, body aches, and breathing became difficult.

“I wasn’t losing breath or having a hard time breathing. It was just painful to breathe. The best I can describe it is like an asthma attack or where your chest is just super tight,” said Atteberry.

Atteberry developed a 102 degree fever and tested positive for COVID shortly after symptoms appeared.

Prior to catching the virus, Atteberry says she wore a mask in public and socially distanced as much as possible.

She says wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to what COVID patients are experiencing.

“Those are minor things that you can be doing compared to like the people who are on ventilators or who can’t see their family members because they’re sick, or their own kids. That stuff’s so scary and I would never wish it on anyone, but I mean it’s happening right now,” said Atteberry.

She considers herself lucky to recover, as thousands of people have lost their lives and loved ones to the virus.

Atteberry has signed up to donate plasma to help others suffering from COVID and is focusing on the soccer season ahead.

“Having that as a stepping stone to work harder it kind of helps motivate me a little bit more,” said Atteberry.