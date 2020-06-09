MUSC COVID-19 testing site at Conway High School this week

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina is offering free COVID-19 testing at Conway High School Wedneday, June 10, and Friday, June 12.

Testing times are June 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MUSC will be collecting COVID-19 respiratory specimens from both walk-up and drive-through patients. Pre-screening is not required and the cost is free.

Patients will be contacted within 5-7 days with test results, if not sooner.

Patients are asked to bring a photo identification and an insurance card, if they have one. Insurance is not required to be seen, however, the CARES Act does require MUSC to bill insurance providers if the patients do have insurance.

Email drivethruresults@musc.edu for questions regarding results. You can also call 843-985-8888.

LATEST HEADLINES: