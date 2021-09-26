MUSC doctors notice an alarming rise in COVID cases among children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina say the COVID-19 surge in children is rising at an alarming rate.

“Our children’s hospital is more filled with more COVID patients than it has been the last two months, said Scott Curry, an associate hospital epidemiologist for MUSC. ” We’ve had more COVID patients in our children’s hospital than we had at any prior point all combined in the pandemic.”

Curry said hospitals seem to be at their peak when it comes to COVID cases, especially MUSC’s children’s hospital.

“We really are hoping to see the downturn of new infections of the community translate into a lower hospital occupancy with COVID in the near future, but that has not happened yet,” he said.

According to Curry, children are a highly unvaccinated population, and with school back in session and masks only an option, that’s just one way for continued transmission among the group.

“Even the ones that are vaccine eligible have a very low uptake rate in South Carolina,” he said. “So yeah, that’s just the recipe for continued transmission in that group.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 35,000 students have been isolated and 162,000 have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year, Moving forward, Curry suggests parents consider getting their kids vaccinated.

“These vaccines have been extensively studied,” he said. “The government made the manufacturers study them even more than they had originally intended to, just to be extra double sure that there was no safety issue for these kids.”