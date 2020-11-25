MUSC Health announces holiday testing sites in Pee Dee area

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — MUSC Health is offering increased testing capacity and quick result turnarounds across the state for the holiday season.
Results are typically reported 24-48 hours, so test availability and turnaround time should not a deterrent to individuals.
Individuals should be tested within five days of Thanksgiving (November 21-25).
Patients are asked to wear a mask whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
A valid ID and insurance card (if applicable) is required.
Patients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
No appointments or referrals are needed to get a COVID-19 test.
Here are the testing locations:
MUSC Health – Florence Surgery Center
Starting November 30
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
1580 Freedom Boulevard, Florence, SC 29505
MUSC Health – FMU Stadium Parking Lot
Every Monday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
4700 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506
MUSC Health- Marion Medical Center (Main Campus)
Starting November 30
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
2829 East Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574
Marlboro County EMS Headquarters
Starting November 30
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
131 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Downtown Darlington (Across from MUSC Health- Darlington)
Starting November 30
Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
212 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532
City of Dillon Wellness Center
Starting November 30
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Players for No. 1 South Carolina women sit during anthem
- DHEC announces 1,243 new cases in SC; 111 in Horry County
- Watch Live: President-elect Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address
- Why do we eat this? Origin stories behind 3 notorious Thanksgiving sides
- 2 dogs found shot to death, wrapped in Christmas lights in Tennessee