MUSC Health announces holiday testing sites in Pee Dee area

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — MUSC Health is offering increased testing capacity and quick result turnarounds across the state for the holiday season.

Results are typically reported 24-48 hours, so test availability and turnaround time should not a deterrent to individuals.

Individuals should be tested within five days of Thanksgiving (November 21-25).

Patients are asked to wear a mask whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

A valid ID and insurance card (if applicable) is required.

Patients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

No appointments or referrals are needed to get a COVID-19 test.

Here are the testing locations:

MUSC Health – Florence Surgery Center

Starting November 30

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1580 Freedom Boulevard, Florence, SC 29505

MUSC Health – FMU Stadium Parking Lot

Every Monday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

4700 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506

MUSC Health- Marion Medical Center (Main Campus)

Starting November 30

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2829 East Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County EMS Headquarters

Starting November 30

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

131 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Downtown Darlington (Across from MUSC Health- Darlington)

Starting November 30

Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

212 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532

City of Dillon Wellness Center

Starting November 30

Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536

