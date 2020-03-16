MUSC Health expects better access to COVID-19 testing for patients due to federal waiver from the FDA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Health received an official waiver from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that will enable greater access to testing for patients with respiratory illness symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure.

Officials said that MUSC Health will continue to align closely all COVID-19 screening and testing processes with the guidance administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

National testing capability has been limited which has slowed the ability to administer testing at state and local levels throughout the country.

Now, with the federal government waiver, MUSC has been cleared implement and accelerate screening and testing capabilities for more people experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms.

MUSC expects, within days, to increase significantly the number of patients who will now qualify for COVID-19 testing.

“Our priority now, in and outside of MUSC, needs to be addressing every layer we possibly can to flatten the curve…That means continuing to align with CDC and DHEC guidance, our Governor’s office and other state and local partners to slow the speed and severity of the virus, and ultimately, its effects on our collective communities. The public can trust that MUSC is doing everything that we possibly can to mitigate the impact of this public health crisis.” ” PATRICK J. CAWLEY, M.D., MUSC HEALTH CEO AND VICE PRESIDENT FOR HEALTH AFFAIRS, UNIVERSITY

MUSC Health continues to ask the community and referring care providers to use and direct patients to the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care online platform (musc.care) for access to respiratory illness screenings and testing orders. Patients can be screened for free by using the promo code “COVID19” at check-out.

They want to remind the public that there is no age restriction on who can be screened.

