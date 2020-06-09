MUSC Health Florence COVID-19 testing sites

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina Health Florence is offering free COVID-19 testing at various locations near their Florence site.

These are the locations, dates and times that will offer screening sites:

Florence: June 8-12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes Street

June 8-12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes Street Hemingway: June 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 160 Baxley Rd.

June 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 160 Baxley Rd. Mullins: June 16 & June 23 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center

June 16 & June 23 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center Marion: June 11, June 18 and June 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Health Care Partners of SC, 145 Palmetto Point Rd.

MUSC will be collecting COVID-19 respiratory specimens from both walk-up and drive-through patients. Pre-screening is not required and the cost is free.

Patients will be contacted within 72 hours with the results of their test.

Patients 17 years old or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.

Email drivethruresults@musc.edu for questions regarding results. You can also call 843-985-8888.