FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Florence Division released statistics Tuesday relating to COVID-19.
MUSC is reporting 5 inpatient positive COVID-19 cases and 9 COVID-19 rule-outs in the Florence Division, as of March 31.
MUSC also saw approximately 18,000 telehealth screenings through MUSC.CARE, and saw a total of 508 patients at the Florence respiratory collection site.
MUSC Health is also requesting donations of the following items from the community:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Protective eye-wear
- Face guards and face shields
- Sterile gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Industrial cleaning wipes
- Thermometers (all kinds)
The pharmacy is in need of:
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Azithromycin
- Ethanol
- 200 proof USP-grade alcohol
Please forward all donation requests to Christina O’Malley, External Affairs at omalleyc@musc.edu.
MUSC Florence Division will begin issuing weekly updates on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoons.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Some lawmakers call for release of low-risk inmates to protect them from COVID-19
- Demolition begins in Nance Plaza for MB Arts and Innovation District
- MUSC Health Florence Division releases COVID-19 statistics, 5 inpatient positive cases
- NFL expands postseason from 12 to 14 teams in 2020
- Grand Strand mental health counseling center adapts to social distancing with telehealth services