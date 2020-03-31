MUSC Health Florence Division releases COVID-19 statistics, 5 inpatient positive cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Florence Division released statistics Tuesday relating to COVID-19.

MUSC is reporting 5 inpatient positive COVID-19 cases and 9 COVID-19 rule-outs in the Florence Division, as of March 31.

MUSC also saw approximately 18,000 telehealth screenings through MUSC.CARE, and saw a total of 508 patients at the Florence respiratory collection site.

MUSC Health is also requesting donations of the following items from the community:

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective eye-wear

Face guards and face shields

Sterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Industrial cleaning wipes

Thermometers (all kinds)

The pharmacy is in need of:

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin

Ethanol

200 proof USP-grade alcohol

Please forward all donation requests to Christina O’Malley, External Affairs at omalleyc@musc.edu.

MUSC Florence Division will begin issuing weekly updates on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoons.

