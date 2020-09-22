MUSC Health Florence, FMU bring COVID testing to campus Monday

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) — MUSC Health Florence and Francis Marion University brought COVID testing to campus Monday.

The testing event was held from 8 a.m. through noon outside the Griffin Athletic Complex. The testing was open to all FMU students, faculty, staff and the community, according to a news release.

It was part of an ongoing initiative between the university and hospital system. The first of three on-campus testing events was held Sept. 14.

The South Carolina National Guard was also there to provide support.

Francis Marion University reports seven current cases of COVID-19 among students, and zero among faculty/staff. The university’s page on COVID says the seven are isolated off campus.

The university says its had 32 cumulative cases reported since March 25.

Another testing event at FMU is set for Sept. 28.

