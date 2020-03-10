MUSC offering free telehealth coronavirus screening; vital in stopping spread of illness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The Medical University of South Carolina is offering free telehealth coronavirus screening to all South Carolinians who are concerned and may be feeling flu-like symptoms.

MUSC’s Virtual Care can be accessed by any smart phone or computer. MUSC said they’ve had thousands of people utilize the service since it was released Saturday, and had to move to an emergency staffing pool due to high demand.

To get a telehealth screening go to http://musc.care and create an account.

Then click on Covid-19 concerns. When you get to check out put in the promo code Covid-19 and it will be free.

The virtual screening can be done via video call, online chat, or questionnaire. Due to the high volume, MUSC said they’re focusing on the questionnaire or chat option.

MUSC said they’re using CDC and World Health screening criteria, and new criteria from Washington state which currently has a large outbreak to determine if patients are at a low, moderate, or high risk.

They ask patients travel history and if you’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus.

“If you were you in the same building as someone with coronavirus that puts in a low risk. Were you within six feet of that person for a long period of time? That puts you at a much higher risk because the transmission we know is typically in six feet or touching substances that person used extensively,” said Dr. Ed O’Bryan, with MUSC.

Dr. O’Bryan said teleheath is vital in preventing the spread of communical disease.

What we don’t want people to do who may be infected or may even have another virus is show up at the emergency department, to show up at the doctor’s office and infect other people who may have serious immune problems,” said Dr. O’Bryan.

Dr. O’Bryan said if someone is high risk and their symptoms get worse and must go to the emergency room or a doctors office to call ahead. He also said high risk patients should be in isolation or self quarantine for up to 14 days.

MUSC said they are committed to offering the service until they feel the problem is solved in South Carolina.

Dr. O’Bryan said vaccines and a much larger capapbility of testing people for covid-19 are in the works and is expecting solutions in the near future.