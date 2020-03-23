MUSC tightens visitation policies across Pee Dee facilities

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – MUSC has put in place new visitation policies at facilities in the Pee Dee to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes are in alignment with Governor McMaster’s executive order for hospitals to eliminate patient visitation, with the exception of certain circumstances.

See the changes below from MUSC:

For Adult Patients (MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Center’s, MUSC Health Florence Rehabilitation Center and MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center)

• We will not permit visitors in the building unless the physician feels a patient is at the end of life. At that time, we will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside.

• Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on ongoing patient safety needs.

• Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.

For Pediatric Patients and Patients in Labor (MUSC Health Women’s Pavilion and Emergency Departments)

• Emergency Department – only one (1) parent, legal guardian or caregiver will be permitted with their child.

• For pregnant mothers, one (1) significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.

Latest Headlines