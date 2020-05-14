MUSC to conduct free COVID-19 testing in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) will conduct free COVID-19 testing in Hartsville, the City of Hartsville announced Thursday.
The testing will be offered Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Byerly Park Sports Complex (700 Russell Road) in a drive-through or walk-up format, the city said.
Testing will be open to anyone interested, whether they have symptoms or not. It is recommended that people use drive-through testing, but walk-ups will still be available. Hartsville Police Department will be directing traffic and cars should enter from Russell Road. Walk-up patients should enter from Washington Street.
The testing is free and pre-screening is not required, the city said.
