MUSC to open 3rd COVID-19 specimen collection site in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Medical University of South Carolina will open a third COVID-19 specimen collection site in Florence.

The three collection sites will be open for free walk-up and drive-through on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will rotate weekly:

May 4-8: New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel Street

May 11-15: Iola JOnes Park, 800 Oakland Avenue

May 18-22: Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes Street

“We want to reach our high-risk population to assist those individuals who don’t have access to

health care and those with health disparities. Everyone must have the proper access to care

and education to fight the coronavirus. We’re all in this together,” said Vance Reynolds, CEO,

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

“We will continue to leverage technology and use mobile units to expand access to COVID19 education, screening, testing, monitoring and treatment for patients in rural and

underserved areas,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC CEO. “Serving the community in this way is at the core of what we do at MUSC, and I am incredibly proud of the innovative approach this team of people has created to meet people where they are and get them the care they need.”

