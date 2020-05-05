MUSC works with Florence church in expanding virus screening with walk-up site

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – MUSC Florence opened up a walk-up COVID-19 specimen collection site in Florence Monday.

The site was at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center (SHEREC) of the New Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“They are glad to be able to have a facility that is available for them to come and receive this much needed testing,” SHEREC Director Rev. Sandra Carter said. “I’ve been conversing with some as we were standing outside and that’s the response I’ve had. They’re thankful for being available.”

The service is free and no appointments are necessary. Specimen collection will be held at the New Ebenezer sight until the end of the week.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be an asset in the community,” Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble, Pastor of New Ebenzer said.

It was a team effort to get the site up and running.

“We worked with Mayor Wukela and some folks at the state level to develop this free walk up site in (an) area that we feel like is under served and underrepresented for testing,” MUSC Florence COO Kyle Baxter explained.

Here is the schedule for collection sites. Sites are open Monday though Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 4 – 8 New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel Street

May 11- 15 Iola Jones Park, 800 Oakland Avenue

May 18 – 22 Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes Street

