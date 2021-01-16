Myrtle Beach area lawmakers ask for federal help to receive more vaccine doses amid SC shortage

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, Colo. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – State lawmakers from Horry County sent a letter for federal help with gaining more doses amid South Carolina’s vaccine shortage.

On Saturday, a delegation of lawmakers sent a letter to Sent. Lindsay Graham and Rep. Tim Rice saying South Carolina’s allocation of vaccine doses is only 28 doses per 1,000 by the CDC, while the overall country average is 46 doses per 1,000.

“This is not acceptable, and it will continue to cause our vaccine supply to be gridlocked,” reads the letter signed by, among others from Georgetown County, senators Greg Hembree, Luke Rankin and Kent Williams, and representatives Russell Fry, Case Brittain, Heather Ammons Crawford, Kevin Hardy, Lucas Atkinson, William Bailey, Jackie Hayes, Jeffery Johnson and Tim McGinnis.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows South Carolina ranked second to last in vaccine roll-out. State health leaders say they are working twice as hard to overcome that hurdle.

They say demand is at an all-time high; especially since adding individuals seventy and older to the 1-A list. Dr. Danielle Scheurer from the Medical University of South Carolina says they are fighting a two-pronged battle. “There are two constraints. One is how much vaccine do we have and the second is how many team members do we have to do the vaccinations,” says Dr. Sheurer.

“We are seeking your assistance in helping our communities and others statewide to receive more vaccine doses so that our medical professionals can vaccinate more South Carolinians more efficiently and effectively,” the letter continues. “The sooner we can receive more doses, the earlier our communities can begin to heal from this agonizing pandemic and our economy can bounce back quicker as well.”