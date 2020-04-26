MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s Coronavirus Information line has been called over 1,000 times by the public since its inception, the city said Sunday.
The info line (843-918-INFO) was created four weeks ago to answer questions about city services and other issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myrtle Beach announced Sunday it’s since field nearly 1,400 phone calls.
The city thanked its staff members from Recreation, Sports Tourism, Concessions, Neighborhood Services and the Convention Center who have been picking up the phone.
The info line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- A cool and sunny start to the week
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Crime Victim Therapy Dog’s third birthday
- Myrtle Beach COVID-19 info line takes nearly 1,400 calls since starting
- A sunny start to the week
- Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies
- A cool and sunny start to the week
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Crime Victim Therapy Dog’s third birthday
- Myrtle Beach COVID-19 info line takes nearly 1,400 calls since starting
- A sunny start to the week
- Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies