Myrtle Beach COVID-19 info line takes nearly 1,400 calls since starting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s Coronavirus Information line has been called over 1,000 times by the public since its inception, the city said Sunday.

The info line (843-918-INFO) was created four weeks ago to answer questions about city services and other issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myrtle Beach announced Sunday it’s since field nearly 1,400 phone calls.

The city thanked its staff members from Recreation, Sports Tourism, Concessions, Neighborhood Services and the Convention Center who have been picking up the phone.

The info line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.