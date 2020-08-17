Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year’s Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival said Monday.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. It is cancelled not only as a precaution, but due to Gov. McMaster’s executive order.
“Everyone’s health and safety takes top priority with COVID-19 still a factor,” the City of Myrtle Beach said.
The city will try and hold the festival in 2021 instead.
