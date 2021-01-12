Myrtle Beach looks to postpone Arts and Music Festival due to COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)– Myrtle Beach City Council is looking to postpone the Myrtle Beach Arts and Music Festival amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Myrtle Beach Arts and Music Festival is currently set to take place on January 30, but Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune says that due to the timing of the event, she is worried about the spread of COVID-19.

Bethune asked council if they could require attendees and vendors to wear masks even though the event is to be held outside.

The mask ordinance put in place by the city, however, does not include outdoor events.

Other council members agreed with Bethune and asked for the stage to be moved for additional social distancing.

“Having the event the following week is a little too soon for me,” City Council member Mike Lowder said during the meeting. “Most of these events that take place like this, I’m not so sure folks do very well with social distancing.”

Council members agreed to try to work with the promoter to change the event date.

“For clarification, we continued the agenda item and directed the city manager to ask the event organizers if they will postpone the event,” said Brenda Bethune.

The Myrtle Beach Arts and Music Festival celebrates the arts and includes food trucks, retail arts and craft vendors, beer, wine, live music and local artists.

