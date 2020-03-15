Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes for ‘in-depth cleaning and disinfecting’ amid virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announced Sunday morning the attraction will be temporarily closed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Crews will conduct a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the venue, as well as of the 42 gondolas and offices, a statement posted online read.
The attraction said after the cleaning is over, management will assess and announce a re-opening date.
For a full list of closures and cancellations due to COVID-19, click here.
